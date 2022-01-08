Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has $187.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $297.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ENPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $242.70.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $145.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.86. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $5,541,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $2,207,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,932 shares of company stock valued at $44,170,626 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,984,000 after buying an additional 962,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,604,647,000 after buying an additional 769,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,502,920,000 after buying an additional 568,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,067,000 after buying an additional 319,197 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,192,000. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.