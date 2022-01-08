Enjin Coin Trading 16.7% Lower This Week (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Enjin Coin coin can now be purchased for $2.20 or 0.00005386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $1.86 billion and $197.48 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Enjin Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00058595 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005487 BTC.

Enjin Coin Coin Profile

ENJ is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 847,535,706 coins. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Enjin Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.