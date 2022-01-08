Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Gap Down to $21.78

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.78, but opened at $20.27. Energy Recovery shares last traded at $20.37, with a volume of 595 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.14 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.71.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Sherif Foda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $449,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $615,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth about $308,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 23.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 100,752 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Recovery during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 12.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 187,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 21,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 100.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.74% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII)

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

