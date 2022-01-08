Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Endesa from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Friday, October 29th.

OTCMKTS:ELEZY remained flat at $$10.93 during trading hours on Friday. 6,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,260. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70. Endesa has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.2009 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

About Endesa

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

