Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,500 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the November 30th total of 4,382,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 54.9 days.

EDVMF stock remained flat at $$21.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,091. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average is $23.44. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of $18.11 and a twelve month high of $28.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Liberum Capital cut Endeavour Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

