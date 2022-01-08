Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 112,964 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 9,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.47.

ENB stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 120.27%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

