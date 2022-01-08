Emercoin (EMC) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.53 Million

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Emercoin has a total market cap of $2.53 million and $13,885.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0521 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,655,740 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

