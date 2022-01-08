Emerald Crypto Hits Market Capitalization of $348,751.73 (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded 57.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Emerald Crypto has a market capitalization of $348,751.73 and $3.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000094 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

