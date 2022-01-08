Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Short Interest Update

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 685,500 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the November 30th total of 958,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 167.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMRAF opened at $48.20 on Friday. Emera has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.49 and a 200 day moving average of $46.81.

EMRAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.83.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

