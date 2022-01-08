Elrond Trading Down 21.2% Over Last 7 Days (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. Elrond has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and $113.96 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for about $191.05 or 0.00456545 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.03 or 0.00200793 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003334 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00033170 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00076979 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011405 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,011,054 coins and its circulating supply is 19,990,636 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

