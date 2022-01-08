Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,427,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,767 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $329,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 150,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.4% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 60,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.74.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $259.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $164.64 and a twelve month high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

