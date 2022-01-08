Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 19.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,395 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,526,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,079,000 after purchasing an additional 811,525 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.74.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $259.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $261.06 and a 200-day moving average of $249.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $161.78 and a 1 year high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $248.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

