Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $431,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 365,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,835,000 after acquiring an additional 85,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $122.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $775,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,902,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,731 shares of company stock worth $20,852,754 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

