ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$5.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$12.50. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.55% from the stock’s previous close.
ECN has been the subject of several other research reports. CSFB increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities set a C$6.00 price target on shares of ECN Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$11.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.36.
Shares of ECN stock opened at C$5.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 2.10. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$12.24.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.
