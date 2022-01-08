ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$5.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$12.50. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.55% from the stock’s previous close.

ECN has been the subject of several other research reports. CSFB increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities set a C$6.00 price target on shares of ECN Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$11.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.36.

Shares of ECN stock opened at C$5.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 2.10. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$12.24.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$69.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$123.48 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ECN Capital will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

