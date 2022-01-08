Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the November 30th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ETO stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.92. The company had a trading volume of 20,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,627. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $34.68.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.