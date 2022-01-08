Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (EFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 28.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average is $9.36. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,471,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 16.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

