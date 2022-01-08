Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (EFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 28.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average is $9.36. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $10.05.
About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust
The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).
