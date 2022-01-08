Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 564.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,423,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,386,000 after acquiring an additional 322,315 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 37.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,167,000 after acquiring an additional 305,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,041,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,872,845,000 after acquiring an additional 238,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,047,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,261,000 after buying an additional 200,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMN. TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.17.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $122.41 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 81.72%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

