Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.33 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) will report sales of $26.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eargo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.15 million to $26.50 million. Eargo reported sales of $22.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eargo will report full year sales of $94.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.83 million to $94.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $119.03 million, with estimates ranging from $118.66 million to $119.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eargo.

EAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair downgraded Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Eargo during the second quarter valued at about $115,209,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eargo by 232.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,216,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,355,000 after buying an additional 2,249,662 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eargo by 764.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,060,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,324,000 after buying an additional 937,788 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eargo by 90.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,833,000 after purchasing an additional 784,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eargo during the third quarter worth $4,068,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EAR opened at $6.37 on Friday. Eargo has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $250.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 6.24.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

