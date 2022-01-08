Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) versus Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Critical Analysis

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) and Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eagle Point Credit and Melco International Development’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit $63.55 million 7.19 $60.89 million $6.63 2.13 Melco International Development $1.73 billion 1.16 -$817.21 million N/A N/A

Eagle Point Credit has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Melco International Development.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Point Credit and Melco International Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit 289.37% N/A N/A Melco International Development N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.3% of Eagle Point Credit shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Eagle Point Credit shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eagle Point Credit and Melco International Development, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Point Credit 0 0 1 0 3.00 Melco International Development 0 1 1 0 2.50

Eagle Point Credit currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.16%. Given Eagle Point Credit’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Eagle Point Credit is more favorable than Melco International Development.

Volatility and Risk

Eagle Point Credit has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Melco International Development has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eagle Point Credit beats Melco International Development on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Co., Inc. is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Melco International Development Company Profile

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, Japan, and Hong Kong. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts. It is also involved in the integrated casino and entertainment resort development, and related operations; and operation of satellite casinos. In addition, the company provides financing, management, and property investment services. Further, it develops and operates social gaming platforms, as well as operates electronic gaming machines. The company was formerly known as The Macao Electric Lighting Company, Limited and changed its name to Melco International Development Limited in 1988. Melco International Development Limited was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

