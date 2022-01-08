e-Money (NGM) Price Reaches $1.17 on Exchanges

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. e-Money has a total market capitalization of $23.19 million and $503,264.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, e-Money has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One e-Money coin can currently be bought for $1.17 or 0.00002804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About e-Money

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

