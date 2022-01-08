Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Gap Up to $12.61

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.61, but opened at $13.20. Dynavax Technologies shares last traded at $13.48, with a volume of 9,792 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on DVAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.63 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.48.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 36,713 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 44,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 14,595 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 13,102 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,215,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,974,000 after buying an additional 11,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

