Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace stock opened at $54.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.01. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.82 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Summit Insights raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.38 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 28,929 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $2,000,729.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,942 shares of company stock worth $17,147,228 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

