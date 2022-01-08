Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DY shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at $25,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 28.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at $225,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DY traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.77. 267,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,651. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 62.78 and a beta of 1.55.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

