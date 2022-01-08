DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production (MROP) services that emphasize and utilize DXP’s vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP’s breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP’s business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. “

Shares of NASDAQ DXPE traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.36. 62,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.61. DXP Enterprises has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a market cap of $494.28 million, a PE ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.36.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DXP Enterprises news, VP Christopher T. Gregory sold 3,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in DXP Enterprises by 14.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

