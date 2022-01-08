Durable Capital Partners Lp Purchases 27,650 Shares of Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 27,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.89 per share, with a total value of $2,734,308.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Duolingo alerts:

On Monday, January 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 34,764 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.73 per share, with a total value of $3,675,597.72.

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $102.19 on Friday. Duolingo Inc has a 52-week low of $93.73 and a 52-week high of $204.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.16.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 88.94% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. Research analysts expect that Duolingo Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $210,522,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. KPCB DGF Associates LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $430,353,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $966,000. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

DUOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Duolingo from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.43.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.