Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 764 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SLM were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in SLM by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,610,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $305,936,000 after buying an additional 1,467,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SLM by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,686,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $181,905,000 after buying an additional 637,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SLM by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,301,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,944,000 after buying an additional 243,093 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,745,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $120,291,000 after purchasing an additional 34,485 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,885,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,366,000 after purchasing an additional 606,502 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SLM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.61.

Shares of SLM opened at $20.34 on Friday. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a net margin of 56.48% and a return on equity of 60.87%. The business had revenue of $357.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 20th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.36%.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

