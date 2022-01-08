Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,242 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Leisure Capital Management grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 15,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 18,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $322,593.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,436 shares of company stock worth $2,281,770 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PEG. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $65.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.79. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $67.17. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of -49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

