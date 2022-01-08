Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 20,685 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 87.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,685 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Western Union were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WU. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Western Union by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 31,186 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Union by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Western Union by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on WU. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.95. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.34.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 47.47%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.