Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 303 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

MANH stock opened at $139.42 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.29 and a 52 week high of $188.52. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.06 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.91.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

MANH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.86.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

