Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $155,000 in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALLK. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Allakos during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Allakos during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Allakos by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allakos alerts:

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. Allakos Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.76. The company has a market cap of $455.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.52.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Allakos from $122.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Lifesci Capital lowered Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allakos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.44.

Allakos Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.