Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 89.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,767 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pentair were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 11.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 53.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 3.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 19.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 22,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 116.2% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $69.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.