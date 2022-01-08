Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Dufry in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Baader Bank lowered Dufry to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from CHF 55 to CHF 39 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dufry in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Dufry alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DUFRY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.29. The company had a trading volume of 165,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,489. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. Dufry has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $7.50.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Dufry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dufry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.