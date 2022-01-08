Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Raymond James

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Shares of DCT opened at $27.19 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $26.86 and a 1 year high of $59.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.53.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 23.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

