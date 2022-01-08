Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Issues Earnings Results

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DCT traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,431,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,867. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -212.23 and a beta of -1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.62. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $26.86 and a 1-year high of $59.40.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 36.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after buying an additional 66,970 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 11,011.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 60,782 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter valued at $556,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 92.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 8,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 38.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after buying an additional 71,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.