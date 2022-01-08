Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Issues Earnings Results

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ DCT traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,431,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,867. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -212.23 and a beta of -1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.62. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $26.86 and a 1-year high of $59.40.
In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on DCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
