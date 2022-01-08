Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Trims Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Okta were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 19.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Okta by 68.9% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Okta by 71.9% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OKTA. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.92.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $202.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.22. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.75 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of -43.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 18,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $4,781,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total transaction of $3,547,771.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,549 shares of company stock worth $18,964,162 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

