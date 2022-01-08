Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,338,456,000 after purchasing an additional 265,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,969,907,000 after purchasing an additional 601,191 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,596,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $780,280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $684,780,000 after purchasing an additional 104,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $521,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,193 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PPG opened at $170.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.42. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.10 and a 52-week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPG. Mizuho increased their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Vertical Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.87.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

