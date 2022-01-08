Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 534 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.28.

NYSE NSC opened at $296.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.47. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $230.15 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

