Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,000 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 0.05% of QCR worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCRH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in QCR by 237.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 45,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of QCR by 11.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,980,000 after purchasing an additional 43,434 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the third quarter worth approximately $2,139,000. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of QCR by 41.6% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 137,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 40,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the third quarter worth approximately $1,929,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $58.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.20. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. QCR had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $80.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCRH shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QCR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $28,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

