Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,424,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,070 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,909,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,086,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,735,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 503,938 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 456,538 shares during the period. 35.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UEC opened at $3.88 on Friday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -64.67 and a beta of 2.19.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

