Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Buys 20,000 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 64.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. L1 Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at about $47,595,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 1,260.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,122,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after buying an additional 3,819,322 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 164.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,511,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after buying an additional 2,807,033 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 21.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,612,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,546,000 after buying an additional 982,626 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 9.1% in the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 5,099,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after buying an additional 426,055 shares during the period. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXE. TD Securities raised their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. raised their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NexGen Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.46.

Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

