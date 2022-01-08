Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 1,709 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,283,097,000 after acquiring an additional 632,214 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,438,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,523,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,427,667,000 after purchasing an additional 195,725 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,027,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,197,000 after purchasing an additional 184,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,318,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,711,000 after purchasing an additional 195,693 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.39.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $125.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.47 and its 200-day moving average is $121.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.70. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $81.27 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

