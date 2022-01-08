Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 1,711 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 15.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,052 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 680.7% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 27,227 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,593 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 15,082 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $403,551,000 after buying an additional 363,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $78.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.34. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $39.70 and a twelve month high of $78.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.04%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

