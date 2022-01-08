DubaiCoin (DBIX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $552,181.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00032505 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00018213 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004864 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001824 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

