Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Cabot by 88.8% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 443,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after acquiring an additional 13,804 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the second quarter worth about $948,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 331.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 14,485 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,220,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,271,000 after purchasing an additional 265,802 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabot stock opened at $58.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.55. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.88 million. Cabot had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 34.10%.

CBT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

