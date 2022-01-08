Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 49,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 25.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,414,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 161.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 319,778 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 197,693 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $848,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AEO stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.98.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Cfra cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

