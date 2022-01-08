Duality Advisers LP Sells 4,039 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,039 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 500.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 22,473.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $234.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.40. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.38 and a 52 week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 38.11%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.