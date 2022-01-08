Duality Advisers LP Sells 1,920 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,376 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $221.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

