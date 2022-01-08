Duality Advisers LP Reduces Holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,687 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 17,413 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 10.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,775 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 83,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 306,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 11.3% during the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 34,779 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.3% in the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,111,921 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE BVN opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $12.44.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $220.36 million during the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

