Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,024 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $661,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 933,647 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $153,043,000 after acquiring an additional 26,078 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,407 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth about $195,284,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth approximately $593,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.97.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $179.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.21. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.30 and a twelve month high of $191.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 7,741 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.15, for a total value of $1,471,951.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $36,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,781 shares of company stock worth $30,004,813 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

