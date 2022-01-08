Duality Advisers LP Purchases 2,606 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 190,441.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 746,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,041,000 after purchasing an additional 746,532 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 113.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 177,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,566,000 after purchasing an additional 165,456 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 13.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 997,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,108,000 after purchasing an additional 120,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 1,370.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 119,435 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average is $34.00. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.10. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.56%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

